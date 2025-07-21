Over 90 Palestinians killed while seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza

Over 90 Palestinians were reportedly killed while trying to access humanitarian aid in various locations across Gaza on Sunday. The deaths were mostly concentrated in northern Gaza, where at least 67 people died near the Zikim crossing with Israel. The Palestinian health ministry and local hospitals reported the toll; however, it remains unclear whether Israeli forces or armed gangs were responsible for the fatalities.

Aid disruption WFP condemns violence as 'completely unacceptable' AFP reported that the UN World Food Programme's 25-truck convoy was fired upon after entering northern Gaza. Qasem Abu Khater described the scene in Gaza City as "deadly overcrowding and pushing," with tanks firing shells randomly and snipers shooting at civilians. The violence has been condemned by the WFP as "completely unacceptable."

Evacuation announcement New evacuation orders disrupt access between Deir al-Balah, southern cities As ceasefire talks stall, the Israeli military has issued new evacuation warnings for central Gaza, disrupting access between Deir al-Balah and southern cities like Rafah and Khan Younis. Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks continue in Qatar. The United Nations has sought clarification from Israel on whether UN facilities in southwestern Deir al-Balah are part of this evacuation order.

Military escalation Israel claims control over more than 65% of Gaza Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said forces are "expanding its activities" against Hamas in central Gaza. He warned of intense military action against militants and advised residents to move to the Muwasi area, a designated humanitarian zone. Earlier this month, Israel claimed control over more than 65% of the Gaza Strip.