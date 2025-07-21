'Dhadak 2' character haunted me for months, says Siddhant Chaturvedi
What's the story
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays a Dalit man in Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2, has opened up about the emotional toll of his role. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor said it took him six months to shed the character completely after filming wrapped. "[Such stories] leave an impact on you. It pushed me to an extent where I always desired to be, as an actor." "That's why I wanted to stay with it." The film will release on August 1.
Dubbing experience
The actor took a break from work for 6 months
Chaturvedi, who stars opposite Triptii Dimri in the film, recently faced a haunting experience while dubbing for Dhadak 2. "When I was dubbing for it recently, it all came back and I tried to finish dubbing as soon as possible because it haunts me." The actor took a break from work for six months after filming to fully process his character. "In those six months, I didn't take up any work. I was just traveling."
Character preparation
Chaturvedi's preparation involved understanding the world and drawing parallels
Chaturvedi was aware of the extreme emotional weight of playing a Dalit character. His preparation involved drawing parallels with his own life. "If it's not a lived experience, I draw parallels. I try to go as close as possible to that in my own life, take out certain emotions, and try to match them." "When I read a script, I don't want to see the character from a lens of sympathy because then you're adopting a third-person view."
Role selection
'We're always searching for stories that move us'
Chaturvedi, who comes from outside the industry, has a different metric for choosing roles. He said, "People like us, who come from outside the industry, are grateful to be getting work. We're always searching for stories that move us." "Since we have lived a life before Bollywood happened to us, we're drawn to stories that reflect that life. In the end, we follow our morals and instincts." The movie is a remake of the popular Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.