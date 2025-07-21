'Dhadak 2' character haunted me for months, says Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi , who plays a Dalit man in Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2, has opened up about the emotional toll of his role. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor said it took him six months to shed the character completely after filming wrapped. "[Such stories] leave an impact on you. It pushed me to an extent where I always desired to be, as an actor." "That's why I wanted to stay with it." The film will release on August 1.

Dubbing experience The actor took a break from work for 6 months Chaturvedi, who stars opposite Triptii Dimri in the film, recently faced a haunting experience while dubbing for Dhadak 2. "When I was dubbing for it recently, it all came back and I tried to finish dubbing as soon as possible because it haunts me." The actor took a break from work for six months after filming to fully process his character. "In those six months, I didn't take up any work. I was just traveling."

Character preparation Chaturvedi's preparation involved understanding the world and drawing parallels Chaturvedi was aware of the extreme emotional weight of playing a Dalit character. His preparation involved drawing parallels with his own life. "If it's not a lived experience, I draw parallels. I try to go as close as possible to that in my own life, take out certain emotions, and try to match them." "When I read a script, I don't want to see the character from a lens of sympathy because then you're adopting a third-person view."