'Nothing we can do': Shruti on 'Coolie' v/s 'War 2'

The Independence Day weekend of 2025 will witness a major box office clash between two highly-anticipated films, Coolie and War 2. While the Tamil entertainer Coolie is headlined by Rajinikanth , War 2 features Hrithik Roshan , Jr. NTR , and Kiara Advani . In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Shruti Haasan —who plays Preethi in Coolie—reacted to this competition.

Haasan's perspective It has happened multiple times, says Haasan Haasan, who has previously experienced box office clashes with films like Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, acknowledged the reality of such situations. She said, "It has happened multiple times, even in my career. There are certain slots that films can choose." "There is nothing we can do about it. Filmmakers have to take a particular slot for a movie."

Box office dynamics 'Coolie is different...' Haasan further elaborated on the box office dynamics, saying, "There's a certain time period when people want to watch an actor's film, be it Coolie or War 2. That's how business works." She also spoke about the common themes in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's films. "All of Lokesh's films have high-octane stuff happening, and underneath there's an emotional core. There's a line of story which he relies on to make that work." "With Coolie, the scale is way bigger."