Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight suffers glitch, circles for 40mins before returning
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday evening after developing a technical snag. Flight 6E 6591, an Airbus A321neo, took off from Tirupati Airport at 7:42pm but soon developed a problem. The flight was in the air for about 40 minutes before safely returning to Tirupati at around 8:30pm.
Emergency landing
Flight returned to Tirupati around 8:30pm
According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, the aircraft had reached Venkatagiri town in Tirupati before making a U-turn and circling in the air. An IndiGo representative confirmed that "a technical team is currently examining the aircraft," but no official statement has been released yet. The incident disrupted travel plans for passengers, as there were no immediate alternatives available, with the flight being the last one, per Mathrubhumi.
Travel disruption
Replacement flight scheduled for Monday morning
IndiGo has now arranged a replacement flight for the affected passengers, which left for Hyderabad at 8:20am on Monday morning. In a similar incident, flight 6E 2696 on the same route encountered a similar issue. That airplane took off at roughly 6:19 a.m. and returned to Tirupati after the crew discovered a technical problem shortly after takeoff. It circled for a bit before safely landing. No injuries or emergencies were reported in either incident.