What's the story

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli is preparing for an extremely ambitious action sequence for his next, tentatively titled SSMB29.

The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

According to Mid-Day, the sequence is "one of the most ambitious action sequences attempted in Indian cinema" and is set on a boat.

The actors will start intensive preparation and action training by the end of April.