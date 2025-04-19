'SSMB29': Mahesh Babu, Priyanka gear up for epic action sequence
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli is preparing for an extremely ambitious action sequence for his next, tentatively titled SSMB29.
The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
According to Mid-Day, the sequence is "one of the most ambitious action sequences attempted in Indian cinema" and is set on a boat.
The actors will start intensive preparation and action training by the end of April.
Sequence details
'Water, fire, and a whole lot of chaos...'
A source told Mid-Day, "The action block involves water, fire, and a whole lot of chaos."
"It will be mounted on a grand scale with the stunt choreography expected to match international standards. It will be shot throughout May and June."
Around 3,000 people, including the leads, will start training later this month. After two weeks of preparation, the shoot will happen in Hyderabad.
Production timeline
Filming schedule and international stunt coordinators involved
Interestingly, the actors won't be shooting their scenes together.
"Priyanka will film her parts first. Mahesh will join soon after, and Prithvi will lock a chunk of this before starting Daayra with Kareena Kapoor Khan," revealed the insider.
Rajamouli has roped in international stunt coordinators for this project, based on Indian mythology.
The film doesn't have an official release date yet.