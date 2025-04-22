What's the story

Air India is in talks to acquire Boeing jets that were recently returned by Chinese airlines.

According to media reports, two newly manufactured Boeing aircraft were rejected by China, due to increased costs stemming from the ongoing tariff dispute with the US.

The Tata Group-owned carrier is currently undergoing a significant fleet revamp as part of its broader expansion strategy.

In line with this, Air India has initiated discussions with Boeing to buy the aircraft originally intended for Chinese carriers.