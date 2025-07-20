Jaipur ranks 5th in world's best cities list for tourists

Jaipur , the capital of Rajasthan and popularly known as the Pink City, has been ranked fifth among the world's best cities for tourists in Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards" 2025 survey. The city scored 91.33, beating Italy's Florence, which came in at 11th with a score of 90.08. The survey was voted on by international tourists who praised Jaipur for its luxury hotels, top-notch shopping facilities, and rich cultural heritage.

Top ranking Mexico's San Miguel de Allende tops the list The survey was topped by San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, which is known for its unique cultural atmosphere and affordability. The city's attractions include centrally located museums, botanical gardens, and boutique shopping. Its vibrant art scene and annual events like the San Miguel Writers' Conference & Literary Festival were also highlighted as reasons for its high ranking.

Other cities Chiang Mai, Tokyo, and Bangkok also in top 5 Chiang Mai in Thailand was ranked second with a score of 91.94, owing to its cultural sites, shopping, cuisine, nature access, and luxury hotels. Tokyo (Japan) and Bangkok (Thailand) also ranked among the top five cities on the list, ahead of Jaipur. The other cities that made it to the top 10 include Hoi An (Vietnam), Mexico City (Mexico), Kyoto (Japan), Ubud (Bali), and Cuzco (Peru).