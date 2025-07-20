'Don't speculate on Air India crash', minister asks Western media

Kinjarapu stressed the importance of waiting for the final report before drawing any conclusions. He called it inappropriate to make comments at this stage. "Making any comments until the final report has come, I don't think it is a good exercise on behalf of anyone," he said. The AAIB is currently reviewing the circumstances of the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people.

The minister also lauded AAIB's efforts in decoding black box data, which was previously sent abroad for retrieval. "It was a huge success for us because previous incidents...were always sent abroad to get the data out," he said. The preliminary report has been seen and is under examination, with the final report expected to clarify causes and necessary safety interventions.