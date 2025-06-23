After US, Israel attacks Iran's Fordow nuclear site  

Israel has reportedly launched an attack on Iran 's Fordow nuclear facility, a day after the United States bombed the secretive underground site. The US Air Force had struck Fordow along with Natanz and Isfahan using GBU-57 "bunker buster" bombs and Tomahawk cruise missiles during "Operation Midnight Hammer." While US defense officials are yet to determine the impact of the attack, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said "very significant" damage is expected due to the nature of the explosives used.

Escalating conflict Iran launches missiles at Israel The reported attack came hours after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes on at least six airports in Iran. The targeted sites included airfields in western, eastern, and central regions of the country. The IDF said over 15 remotely manned Israeli aircraft were involved in these precision strikes, which damaged runways and underground bunkers. Among the damaged aircraft were F-14, F-5, and AH-1 jets belonging to Iran. The IDF said these planes were intended for use against Israel.

Retaliation promised Iran vows to retaliate against US Iranian armed forces chief Abdolrahim Mousavi has vowed revenge for the US strikes, accusing them of violating Iranian sovereignty. He said the "hands of Islam's fighters within the armed forces have been freed to take any action against [US] interests." Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel, said US attacks aimed at "reviving the dying Zionist regime" would instead expand legitimate targets for Iranian forces.

Attack Sirens also began blaring across Israel Iran's army announced on Monday that it had launched dozens of one-way drones carrying anti-fortification explosives at Israel. Most of the projectiles fired since the morning hours had reached their targets successfully, it said. Sirens also began blaring across Israel before noon on Monday, with a substantial number of impacts registered in numerous regions, notably the Ashdod area in southern Israel and the Lachish area, south of Jerusalem.