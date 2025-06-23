India's coast is at risk as ocean temperatures rise fast

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that the stability of India 's coast is under growing threat from persistent ocean warming. The northern Arabian Sea and Pacific waters are warming at a rate of 0.24°C per decade, much higher than the global average. The WMO's "State of the Climate in Asia 2024," released on Monday, highlights these alarming trends and their implications for coastal populations and low-lying areas.

Regional impact Sea level rise above global average The report also points out that the Indian Ocean coast has witnessed a sea level rise above the global average. Further, Asia's average temperature in 2024 was around 1.04°C higher than the 1991-2020 baseline, with region warming more than twice as fast as global average.

Climate extremes Changes in key climate indicators The report also highlights marine heatwaves have affected a record area of the ocean, with extreme sea-surface temperatures. These temperatures are crucial as they affect weather and climate patterns, including India's southwest monsoon. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized the importance of these changes, saying, "The State of the Climate in Asia report highlights changes in key climate indicators such as surface temperature, glacier mass and sea level, which will have major repercussions for societies, economies and ecosystems in the region."

Environmental impact Glacial melting and extreme rainfall events The report also notes that reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat have led to significant glacial melting. This has resulted in 23 out of 24 glaciers in the central Himalayas and Tian Shan suffering mass loss. This may increase the risk of glacial lake outburst floods and landslides, threatening water security in Asia. Extreme rainfall events have also caused heavy casualties across many countries in the region.