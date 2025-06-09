What's the story

The Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being hailed as an engineering marvel.

Standing 359 meters above the riverbed—35 meters taller than Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower—the bridge is part of the 272km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

Among those instrumental in its construction is Dr. G Madhavi Latha. She is a Bengaluru-based professor who dedicated 17 years to this project as a geotechnical consultant.