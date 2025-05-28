What's the story

The Indian government has launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, a new initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

The card is available via the Ayushman App and is aimed at senior citizens aged 70 years and above. It offers free medical treatment coverage of up to ₹5 lakh annually.

The scheme aims to make healthcare more accessible for India's elderly population.

Let's see how to apply for the card.