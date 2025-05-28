How to apply for Ayushman Vay Vandana card in India
The Indian government has launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, a new initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).
The card is available via the Ayushman App and is aimed at senior citizens aged 70 years and above. It offers free medical treatment coverage of up to ₹5 lakh annually.
The scheme aims to make healthcare more accessible for India's elderly population.
Let's see how to apply for the card.
Scheme overview
PM-JAY scheme details and coverage
The PM-JAY is a national public health insurance project launched on September 23, 2018.
It is implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) and promises cashless treatment in secondary and tertiary public and empanelled private hospitals across India.
The scheme covers over 1,961 medical procedures across 27 medical specialties, including major treatments like dialysis, cardiology procedures (PTCA and pacemakers), joint replacements, cancer care, stroke treatment etc.
Steps
A look at the application process
To apply for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, senior citizens can download the Ayushman App from their phone's app store.
They have to log in as a beneficiary or operator and enter their mobile number, captcha, and OTP.
After allowing access to their phone's location, they should enter Aadhaar details and state information.
If no record is found, they should complete the e-KYC process.
Finalizing application
Additional steps for card application
After agreeing to the declaration and filling in necessary personal details, applicants can add family members if required and submit their application. Once verified, they can download their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card.
Criteria
Eligibility and document requirements
To enroll in the scheme, applicants must be aged 70 years or above as per their Aadhaar card.
Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory for enrollment and issuance of Ayushman cards.
The only document required for enrollment is the Aadhaar card itself.
Eligible beneficiaries can apply online through the Ayushman App or website portal www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in.