Lokesh Kanagaraj teases another project with Rajinikanth after 'Coolie'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently confirmed his plans to reunite with superstar Rajinikanth. In an interview with Gobinath, he said they have already discussed a project, but clarified that it won't be Coolie 2.0. "Rajni sir and I are talking about it. If we work together again, it will be something different. Let's build one universe."
Collaboration details
'We discussed doing another project...'
Kanagaraj expressed his eagerness to work with Rajinikanth again. "What happens in this film has been written accordingly; it's a standalone film, and the story ends here." "I'm open to doing anything with him. If he calls me, I would definitely do it. I have a deep desire to work with him." "After watching the movie, we even discussed doing another project." "But we're not sure about the timeline. Both of us want to work together again."
Film details
'Coolie' set to release in August
Earlier, Kanagaraj had put to rest fan theories about Coolie being linked to his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), saying it's not like his previous interconnected films like Vikram. Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie boasts a star-studded cast including Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy, and Aamir Khan in a cameo. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.