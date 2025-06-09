What's the story

Silver prices in India have hit an all-time high of ₹1,06,400 per kg today.

The surge mirrors a global rally in the metal and is supported by very strong international cues and robust industrial demand.

Over the past week, silver has gained nearly 9%, outperforming gold's movement.

The metal has broken out of its earlier range and now trades above $36.5 per ounce globally—a level last seen over a decade ago.