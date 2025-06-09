What's the story

The US's reluctance to exempt India from 50% tariffs it has slapped on steel and aluminium imports, has emerged as a hurdle in finalizing a "mini-trade deal" between the two countries by July 8.

India and America want to close a trimmed version of the first tranche of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The move comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's country-specific reciprocal tariffs, including a 16% levy on New Delhi, which will be effective from July 9.