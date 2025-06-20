Netanyahu slammed after blaming war for son's wedding cancellation
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to a missile-hit hospital in Beersheba irked many citizens after he made questionable remarks about the ongoing war with Iran.
Speaking in front of the hospital, Netanyahu compared the war to the London Blitz during World War 2, when Nazi Germany launched a bombing campaign against the United Kingdom that lasted eight months.
"It reminds me of the British people during the Blitz. We are going through a Blitz," he said.
Family impact
'My family has not been exempt'
Netanyahu also stressed that his family is not immune to the war's toll, saying, "Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been exempt."
He also revealed that his son Avner's wedding was first postponed in November due to security concerns and then again on Monday due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
What he said
'It is a personal cost for his fiancée as well'
"This is the second time that my son Avner has canceled a wedding due to missile threats. It is a personal cost for his fiancée as well, and I must say that my dear wife is a hero, and she bears a personal cost," he said.
Avner's wedding was originally slated for November; however, it was postponed due to security concerns.
Then it was scheduled for Monday, despite the danger of opposition protests.
Backlash
PM branded 'borderless narcissist'
The reaction to the PM's remarks was instantaneous.
Anat Angrest, whose son has been held hostage since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, said her family's suffering went unnoticed.
Gilad Kariv, a Knesset member for the Democrats, also slammed Netanyahu as a "borderless narcissist."
He said many families will never celebrate weddings that were once planned due to the ongoing conflict.
He also mocked Netanyahu's claim that his wife, Sara, known for her extravagant preferences, was a hero.
War
Deaths so far
The conflict began on June 13, when Israel launched surprise attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, killing numerous top generals and nuclear scientists.
According to Israeli officials, 24 Israeli citizens have been killed thus far, while human rights advocates in Washington have put the number of Iranian civilian deaths at 263.