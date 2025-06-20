Netanyahu slammed after blaming war for son's wedding cancellation 

What's the story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to a missile-hit hospital in Beersheba irked many citizens after he made questionable remarks about the ongoing war with Iran.

Speaking in front of the hospital, Netanyahu compared the war to the London Blitz during World War 2, when Nazi Germany launched a bombing campaign against the United Kingdom that lasted eight months.

"It reminds me of the British people during the Blitz. We are going through a Blitz," he said.