World likely to cross 1.5°C global warming limit by 2028

What's the story

Humans are set to emit so much greenhouse gas by early 2028 that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will become increasingly unlikely, according to a new study.

The report warns that by then, accumulated carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will give the world a 50-50 or greater chance of long-term warming above the threshold.

This projection, driven by continued use of fossil fuels, marks an acceleration from similar estimates made by the same group of scientists last year.