Anti-Israel protest erupts at US Consulate in Hyderabad; several detained 

What's the story

A protest organized by left-wing organizations was held outside the United States Consulate in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on Thursday.

The demonstration was against Israel's airstrikes on Iran and its actions against Palestine.

Protesters raised slogans against Israeli aggression and demanded international intervention to stop the violence.

Placards reading "Stop Genocide," "Zionism down down, US imperialism down down" and "In the face of Netanyahu" were also displayed during the protest.