Anti-Israel protest erupts at US Consulate in Hyderabad; several detained
What's the story
A protest organized by left-wing organizations was held outside the United States Consulate in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on Thursday.
The demonstration was against Israel's airstrikes on Iran and its actions against Palestine.
Protesters raised slogans against Israeli aggression and demanded international intervention to stop the violence.
Placards reading "Stop Genocide," "Zionism down down, US imperialism down down" and "In the face of Netanyahu" were also displayed during the protest.
Detentions and security measures
Police took several people into preventive custody
As the protest intensified, Gachibowli Police intervened and took several people into preventive custody to maintain law and order.
Telangana CPI(M) also reported on social media that their state secretary, John Wesley, was among those detained.
The police detained a total of 70 persons, including 63 men and seven women.
"America is responsible for thousands of deaths in Gaza. It is the support of the US that has enabled Israel to massacre people in Palestine," a protester told Siasat Daily.
Protest details
Protest saw participation from several districts
The protesters also opposed the US government's support for Israeli military operations in Iran.
They were taken into preventive custody to maintain public order and were later shifted to different police stations.
The protest saw participation from several districts, including Hyderabad and Rangareddy.
However, a group of University of Hyderabad students was stopped by police before they could join the demonstration.