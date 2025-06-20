Protests erupt in Manipur after Kuki woman killed in crossfire
What's the story
A Kuki woman was killed in a crossfire between security forces and suspected militants in Chingphei village of Churachandpur district, Manipur.
The incident occurred after a Meitei farmer was injured in a gun attack in neighboring Phubala village of Bishnupur district.
According to India Today sources, the gunfire started around 3:30pm on Thursday when armed miscreants allegedly fired at Phubala, a low-lying agricultural village on the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border.
Incident details
Meitei farmer attacked in Bishnupur
The attackers were reportedly hiding in the nearby hills and fired several rounds at farmers in the fields.
Ningthoujam Biren, a 60-year-old Meitei farmer, was hit in his left arm and rushed to Bishnupur District Hospital.
After the attack on Biren, security forces launched an area domination operation in Chingphei village.
During this operation, the woman, Hoikholhing Haokip, was killed by a stray bullet.
She was the wife of Khaikhogin Haokip, the village chief of Langchingmanbi in Churachandpur.
Public outcry
Local bandh called in response to firing
In response to the Phubala firing, villagers called a local bandh demanding better protection for farmers in border areas.
Women from Phubala also gave an ultimatum to state authorities demanding identification and action against the attackers by 11:00am Friday.
They threatened a statewide shutdown if their demands weren't met.
Similarly, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders's Forum (ITLF) demanded immediate action against those responsible and an independent investigation into alleged violations of buffer zones.
Ethnic tensions
Ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur
The Kuki Women's Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) also demanded the arrest of those responsible for Hoikholhing's death and a judicial probe into the incident.
These developments come amid ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur, which has seen repeated violence between Kuki and Meitei communities since May 2023.
Just recently on June 15, another clash broke out over disputed farmland in Leitanpokpi, Imphal East.