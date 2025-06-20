Protests erupt in Manipur after Kuki woman killed in crossfire 

What's the story

A Kuki woman was killed in a crossfire between security forces and suspected militants in Chingphei village of Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The incident occurred after a Meitei farmer was injured in a gun attack in neighboring Phubala village of Bishnupur district.

According to India Today sources, the gunfire started around 3:30pm on Thursday when armed miscreants allegedly fired at Phubala, a low-lying agricultural village on the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border.