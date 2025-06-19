Video: Carrying large sticks, Kedarnath pilgrims thrash each other
What's the story
A viral video has surfaced showing a violent clash among tourists on the Kedarnath Yatra route.
A group of men can be seen wielding sticks and swinging at each other.
The reason for the brawl remains unclear, but NDTV report suggested that it could be over a parking lot.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
जब हिंसा ही करनी है, लाठी डंडे ही चलाने है तो फिर धार्मिक यात्रा पर आने का क्या फायदा ? केदारनाथ यात्रा मार्ग पर सीतापुर पार्किंग में तीर्थ यात्री आपस में भिड़े, लाठियों से किए एक-दूसरे पर वार। #kedarnath #sitapur #gaurikund pic.twitter.com/WUabA48nrc— Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) June 19, 2025
Visitor statistics
Over 1.14 million devotees have visited Kedarnath this year
Since the temple doors opened on May 2, more than 1.14 million devotees have visited the Kedarnath shrine.
The pilgrimage takes devotees through the Himalayas to one of Hinduism's most sacred sites.
An official statement released on Wednesday revealed that local hotels, restaurants, porters, heli operators, and related services have earned over ₹300 crore since the Yatra started.
Deaths
Two pilgrims were killed
On Wednesday, two pilgrims were killed after boulders rolled down a hillside along the Kedarnath Yatra trek route in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.
The incident came just days after a helicopter crashed near Kedarnath due to bad weather, claiming seven lives, including a two-year-old child and the pilot.
The Bell 407 helicopter crashed in the thick forests of Gauri Mai Khark.