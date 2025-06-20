Europe, Iran hold talks as US decides on joining war
What's the story
European nations are reportedly working to bring Iran back to the negotiating table as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate.
The United Kingdom, France, and Germany—collectively known as E3—are leading these diplomatic efforts. They are scheduled to meet their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday.
Per Reuters, ministers from the E3, as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, spoke to Abbas Araghchi earlier this week and have also been coordinating with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Diplomatic talks
Iran's foreign minister to attend Geneva meeting
In a rare call, they urged Araghchi to return to the negotiation table, and at Iran's suggestion, they agreed to meet.
The discussions will take place in Geneva, where Iran and world powers reached an initial accord to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief in 2013, followed by a comprehensive deal in 2015.
It also comes after Donald Trump said he will decide whether to conduct a military strike against Iran within the next two weeks.
Escalating conflict
Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities
"The Iranians can't sit down with the Americans, whereas we can," said a European diplomat.
"We will tell them to come back to the table to discuss the nuclear issue before the worst case scenario, while raising our concerns over its ballistic missiles, support to Russia, and detention of our citizens."
The Israeli military has been conducting airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Arak heavy water reactor. These strikes are part of a broader campaign against Iran's nuclear program.
Retaliation
Iran retaliates with missile strikes on Israel
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been urging Israel not to strike these sites, as it could further escalate tensions in an already volatile region.
In retaliation to the Israeli airstrikes, Iran has so far launched around 400 missiles and drones at Israel.
These attacks have killed at least 24 people in Israel and wounded hundreds.
The conflict has also resulted in the deaths of over 639 people in Iran, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group.