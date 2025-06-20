Europe, Iran hold talks as US decides on joining war

What's the story

European nations are reportedly working to bring Iran back to the negotiating table as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany—collectively known as E3—are leading these diplomatic efforts. They are scheduled to meet their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday.

Per Reuters, ministers from the E3, as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, spoke to Abbas Araghchi earlier this week and have also been coordinating with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.