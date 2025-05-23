What's the story

The latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, has crossed the ₹50cr mark at the Indian box office in just six days of its release.

Despite a slight mid-week dip in earnings, the film is expected to continue its strong performance owing to positive reviews and minimal competition.

The action-thriller opened with a robust ₹16.5cr last Saturday (May 17), peaking at ₹17cr on Sunday.

Now, it has collected ₹54.25 crore.