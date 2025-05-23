'Mission: Impossible 8' is going strong, crosses ₹50cr in India
What's the story
The latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, has crossed the ₹50cr mark at the Indian box office in just six days of its release.
Despite a slight mid-week dip in earnings, the film is expected to continue its strong performance owing to positive reviews and minimal competition.
The action-thriller opened with a robust ₹16.5cr last Saturday (May 17), peaking at ₹17cr on Sunday.
Now, it has collected ₹54.25 crore.
Global projections
'Mission: Impossible 8' is on track for a record-breaking weekend
Globally, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is expected to set a new benchmark for the franchise.
Per Deadline, the Tom Cruise film is expected to earn $200 million-$220 million worldwide during the opening weekend.
The North American debut alone is forecasted to bring in $75 million-$85 million, significantly surpassing 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which earned $61 million in its domestic opening.
Earnings requirement
'Mission: Impossible 8' needs to gross at least $1B globally
With a production budget said to be between $300-400 million, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning would have to gross at least $1 billion worldwide to break even.
However, early signs indicate that the film is well on its way to meeting the mark, fueled by Cruise's everlasting star power and the franchise's worldwide appeal.
The film's high-octane action, strong word-of-mouth, and good performance in all the belts it released early will surely help.
Pre-release success
'Mission: Impossible 8' set new benchmarks for pre-release international performance
Before it officially debuts in the US, the film has already crossed ₹100cr in collections across the world. The success can be credited to an early release in five countries - India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.
In South Korea alone, more than 7,50,000 viewers watched the film during its debut weekend. Japanese audiences contributed over ₹17cr, while Australia and New Zealand's collections combined crossed ₹8.5cr.