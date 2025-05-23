'Hera Pheri': Rawal has 1-2 days to tackle ₹25cr notice
What's the story
Cape of Good Films, the production house of Akshay Kumar, has sent a legal notice to veteran actor Paresh Rawal.
The notice, confirmed by advocate Pooja Tidke, claims breach of contract and demands damages of ₹25 crore.
Of the seven days Rawal had to respond to the notice, only a couple are now left.
This comes after Rawal's sudden departure from the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, even though he was paid ₹11 lakh in advance and attended initial shoots.
Unexpected departure
Rawal's sudden exit shocked 'Hera Pheri 3' team
Rawal's abrupt exit from Hera Pheri 3 in May apparently rattled the cast and crew.
"It's taken everybody by surprise," Tidke told PTI. She added, "There have been expenses incurred toward the cast, toward the crew, toward leading senior actors, logistics, equipment, shooting of the trailer."
"So, there's been a substantial amount of money already invested in the film. Shooting had begun. Of course, you know, everyone's synchronized schedules are now disrupted. Professionally, it's affected everyone."
Contractual commitment
Rawal's commitment to 'Hera Pheri 3' was confirmed earlier
Tidke stressed Rawal had officially committed to the film earlier this year and had started shooting.
"Stakeholders had met, confirmed the production of the film. In fact, Paresh ji had tweeted about the film sometime in the end of January, indicating very clearly that he would be associated with it," she said.
Once the seven-day window to respond ends, the team will discuss next course of action.
Financial implications
Hope of resolution still alive
Having already paid ₹11 lakh to Rawal, the production house had started shooting, in accordance with the contract.
"These are damages toward the losses suffered on account of a unilateral pullback from the film after having committed, acted upon the contract that he had already entered into," Tidke noted.
Despite the legal notice, Tidke expressed hope for an amicable resolution, saying, "I'm sure parties are talking to each other and trying to work things out."
Production plans
Kumar bought 'Hera Pheri' rights after taking Rawal, Suniel's consent
Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source from Cape of Good Films said, "Cape of Good Films had procured the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from multiple stakeholders, and even repaid all the debts existing on the film."
"All the amounts invested by Cape of Good Films, to make a debt-free product, was done only after the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty had agreed to be a part of the third Hera Pheri film."
Exit explanation
Rawal said he wasn't leaving due to 'creative differences'
On his exit, Rawal clarified on X, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director."
However, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Priyadarshan blasted Rawal for his sudden decision and not responding to his messages asking for clarification.