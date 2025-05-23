What's the story

Cape of Good Films, the production house of Akshay Kumar, has sent a legal notice to veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

The notice, confirmed by advocate Pooja Tidke, claims breach of contract and demands damages of ₹25 crore.

Of the seven days Rawal had to respond to the notice, only a couple are now left.

This comes after Rawal's sudden departure from the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, even though he was paid ₹11 lakh in advance and attended initial shoots.