May 23, 202511:31 am

What's the story

The Bollywood comedy-drama Kapkapiii, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, hit theaters on Friday.

However, the flick's advance bookings have been dismal, with over 1,000 tickets sold across the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for its opening day.

This poor pre-sale performance indicates a weak start for the movie at the box office.

Similar is the condition of its direct competition, Kesari Veer.