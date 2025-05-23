Despite big names, 'Kapkapiii,' 'Kesari Veer' struggle at box office
What's the story
The Bollywood comedy-drama Kapkapiii, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, hit theaters on Friday.
However, the flick's advance bookings have been dismal, with over 1,000 tickets sold across the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for its opening day.
This poor pre-sale performance indicates a weak start for the movie at the box office.
Similar is the condition of its direct competition, Kesari Veer.
Box office clash
'Kapkapiii' faces tough competition from 'Kesari Veer'
Kapkapiii, an official remake of Malayalam film Romancham, will battle it out at the box office with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kesari Veer.
While Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's time-loop comedy is doing fair, the period drama, featuring Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, also witnessed a poor advance.
Having sold only 2,000 tickets for its opening day at the same national chains, Kesari Veer will have a similar uphill battle at the box office.
Box office fate
Both films rely heavily on word-of-mouth for success
Both Kapkapiii and Kesari Veer are relying a lot on word-of-mouth and spot bookings for them to work.
If walk-ins are good, Kapkapiii could pull off an opening of under ₹1 crore. The box office fate of both films will be decided by their opening day reports.
If any of them get positive reviews, it could sail their box office till the end.
Film synopsis
'Kesari Veer' explores untold story of Rajput warrior
Directed by Prince Dhiman, Kesari Veer tells the untold story of Rajput warrior Hamirji Gohli, who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect Somnath Temple.
Pancholi plays the lead role, and Oberoi is seen as the antagonist.
Despite the intriguing storyline, the film has struggled to create buzz and curiosity among audiences with lackluster promotional assets.