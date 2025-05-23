May 23, 202511:12 am

What's the story

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday, flying off to the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

This came amid recent rumors that she had called off her Cannes debut due to rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Bhatt sported a beige trench coat over a fitted white top and baggy blue jeans, topped off with dark aviators.

She greeted the paparazzi with a brief grin before heading inside the airport.