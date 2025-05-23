Alia is not skipping Cannes after all
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday, flying off to the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
This came amid recent rumors that she had called off her Cannes debut due to rising India-Pakistan tensions.
Bhatt sported a beige trench coat over a fitted white top and baggy blue jeans, topped off with dark aviators.
She greeted the paparazzi with a brief grin before heading inside the airport.
Bhatt was spotted at the airport
Alia Bhatt leaving for Cannes 📸 pic.twitter.com/xDiKV9L3sy— Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 23, 2025
Speculations
Earlier reports suggested Bhatt might skip Cannes
Earlier, reports suggested that Bhatt may skip the festival to show solidarity with India after the Pahalgam terror attack put India-Pakistan relations on the boil.
A source told Mid-Day, "As the L'Oreal ambassador, Alia was supposed to make her Cannes debut. She was slated to attend the grand opening ceremony. But in the current times of geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan, she wanted to express solidarity with the country and decided against going."
Festival anticipation
Bhatt's excitement for the Cannes debut was evident
Later, reports also noted that the actor hasn't canceled her attendance, but simply delayed it.
Bhatt's excitement for her Cannes debut was evident on her Instagram Stories.
She shared a photo of her Gucci bag packed with essentials, including books and a tote full of beauty products, with 'I'm worth it' written over it.
Along with the image, she wrote, "Off we go..." That confirmed her much-anticipated appearance at the prestigious film festival was indeed happening.
Brand representation
Bhatt's association with L'Oreal Paris at Cannes
Notably, Bhatt's debut at the Cannes Film Festival is courtesy of her association with beauty brand L'Oreal Paris.
She is likely to join the brand's fellow ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the festival.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt is currently shooting for her much-anticipated movie Love & War, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
She will also be seen in a female spy verse movie, Alpha, opposite Sharvari.