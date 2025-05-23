May 23, 202510:55 am

What's the story

The much-anticipated time-loop comedy-drama, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is finally releasing in theaters on Friday after a long OTT-theatrical tussle.

Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films, the film is expected to open strong with ₹5cr opening day collection.

This optimistic prediction is supported by promising advance booking numbers.