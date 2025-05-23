Rajkummar-Wamiqa's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' targets strong start at ₹5cr
What's the story
The much-anticipated time-loop comedy-drama, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is finally releasing in theaters on Friday after a long OTT-theatrical tussle.
Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films, the film is expected to open strong with ₹5cr opening day collection.
This optimistic prediction is supported by promising advance booking numbers.
Ticket sales
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' ticket sales and opening day strategy
Bhool Chuk Maaf has sold around 30,000 tickets across India's top two cinema chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its opening day, reported Pinkvilla.
The film would likely hold up its projected opening day earnings if it witnesses good on-the-spot booking.
A "Buy-One-Get-One" offer, only valid for the opening day, could also give ticket sales a further push.
Competition
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' faces competition and OTT release plan
The film, which also features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav, will face stiff competition from other releases such as Raid 2, Kapkapiii, Kesari Veer, Mission: Impossible 8, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.
Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to stream on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, just two weeks after its theatrical release.
While Sacnilk didn't have any advance figures out, at the time of writing, the comedy has earned ₹0.1 crore pan-India.
Release date
All the hullabaloo surrounding 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' release
Initially slated for big-screen release on May 9, Bhool Chuk Maaf was embroiled in a legal tussle between PVR Inox and Maddock Films over its release.
The issue was settled in the court, after which it was decided that the film will get a two-week theatrical window before the film goes to OTT.
Now, the film will be in cinemas from May 23 onward.