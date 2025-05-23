Wait gets longer: 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel arrives in 2026
What's the story
Disney has officially announced May 1, 2026 release date for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the 2006 comedy classic.
The news was confirmed on Friday, nearly a year after the project was first announced.
While reports of Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt returning to their roles have surfaced, no cast members have been officially confirmed yet.
Cast speculation
Stanley Tucci expressed excitement for 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Stanley Tucci, who had a key role in the OG film, recently expressed his excitement about the sequel to Variety.
He said, "I know they're working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I'll go to the actor's prison or something."
Tucci's character, Nigel, was a fashion editor at Runway magazine who mentored the protagonist, Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway).
Plot insights
'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel plot details revealed
The sequel will likely see Miranda Priestly (Streep) as she navigates her career amid the downfall of traditional magazine publishing.
She will reportedly go up against Blunt's character, who has now turned into a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising fund that Priestly desperately needs.
The original film was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. Weisberger drew inspiration from her time as a personal assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
Schedule changes
Disney's release calendar underwent major reorganization
The release date announcement of The Devil Wears Prada sequel came on the heels of a major overhaul of Disney's upcoming theatrical release calendar.
Apart from this shake-up, the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were also pushed back.
Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic film, The Dog Stars, featuring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, and Margaret Qualley, will now release on March 27, 2026.