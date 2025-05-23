What's the story

After Deepika Padukone's recent exit from the Prabhas-led film Spirit, reports now suggest Rukmini Vasanth could be her replacement.

Aakashavaani reported that the makers are now in talks with the Sapta Sagradaache Ello actor. However, no official confirmation has yet been made.

Padukone was first slated to reunite with Prabhas under Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction but reportedly exited over pay gap and other issues.