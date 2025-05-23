Who's replacing Deepika Padukone in Prabhas's 'Spirit'?
What's the story
After Deepika Padukone's recent exit from the Prabhas-led film Spirit, reports now suggest Rukmini Vasanth could be her replacement.
Aakashavaani reported that the makers are now in talks with the Sapta Sagradaache Ello actor. However, no official confirmation has yet been made.
Padukone was first slated to reunite with Prabhas under Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction but reportedly exited over pay gap and other issues.
Departure details
Padukone's departure: A result of pay dispute
Padukone, who previously headlined Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, had reportedly quoted ₹40cr as remuneration for Spirit. However, the producers and director Reddy Vanga were only willing to pay her ₹20cr, prompting her to exit.
Notably, this isn't the first time actors have walked out of Spirit over financial disagreements. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had also quit the project earlier under similar circumstances.
Reportedly, new-mother Padukone had asked for strict, well-defined working hours, too.
Film details
'Spirit' plot and Prabhas's other projects
Spirit is an action-packed cop drama, reportedly releasing in 2026. The movie will trace the journey of an angry young cop fighting the drug mafia.
Meanwhile, Prabhas, who will be starring in Spirit, has other projects lined up including The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy, and a period venture tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji).
Vasanth is also busy with Vijay Sethupathi's Ace and the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharasi.