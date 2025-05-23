Netflix to stream iconic 'Pokémon' series from June 1
What's the story
In a move that is sure to excite fans across the globe, Netflix is dropping three much-loved seasons of the Pokémon series.
Beginning June 1, 2025, the streaming giant will air the sixth generation of Pokémon, including Pokémon XY, Kalos Quest, and XYZ, as per What's On Netflix.
This comes in response to the increasing popularity of Pokémon shows on Netflix since the advent of Pokémon Go.
Series highlights
The sixth generation features more skilled and mature Ash
The sixth generation of Pokémon has been a fan favorite, with a more skilled and mature Ash and his beloved companions.
The series also introduced iconic Pokémon like Greninja, who got a rare exclusive form, and explored the game-changing Mega Evolution mechanic.
This generation completely reshaped the Pokémon story with epic battles and unforgettable moments, making it a must-watch for any fan.
Series revival
'Pokémon XY' return fills long-standing gap
The return of Pokémon XY fills a long-standing gap in the streaming market.
Previously pulled from Hulu and unavailable anywhere else, its revival on Netflix comes at a time when Mega Evolution is making a comeback in Pokémon Legends Z-A and the new anime Pokémon Horizons.
This strategic timing will further boost the popularity of the series among fans.
Upcoming releases
Netflix's June lineup: A mix of nostalgia and new hits
Apart from the return of Pokémon classics, June 2025 on Netflix also promises some beloved classics from Alfred Hitchcock, including Vertigo, Rear Window, and The Birds (Indian Netflix subscribers should take these updates with a grain of salt).
Other returning favorites include Ginny & Georgia Season 3, The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2, and the highly anticipated final season of Squid Game.