What's the story

In a move that is sure to excite fans across the globe, Netflix is dropping three much-loved seasons of the Pokémon series.

Beginning June 1, 2025, the streaming giant will air the sixth generation of Pokémon, including Pokémon XY, Kalos Quest, and XYZ, as per What's On Netflix.

This comes in response to the increasing popularity of Pokémon shows on Netflix since the advent of Pokémon Go.