What's the story

Netflix has released the trailer for the third and last season of the hit series Squid Game. The upcoming season is set to premiere on June 27.

The trailer hints at the continuation of deadly games, with everyone being in danger, particularly the lead character Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae.

In a shocking scene, Gi-hun is shown to be inside a giant black gift box used as a coffin for fallen players.