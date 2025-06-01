'Squid Game' S03 trailer: Final season promises much-awaited answers
What's the story
Netflix has released the trailer for the third and last season of the hit series Squid Game. The upcoming season is set to premiere on June 27.
The trailer hints at the continuation of deadly games, with everyone being in danger, particularly the lead character Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae.
In a shocking scene, Gi-hun is shown to be inside a giant black gift box used as a coffin for fallen players.
Every game must come to an end.— Squid Game (@squidgame) June 1, 2025
Squid Game. The final season. June 27. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/KJlceOOKnW
Plot details
Gi-hun's return to the deadly games
The trailer further shows Gi-hun waking up inside the box as a new game begins.
A giant gumball machine spits out red and blue balls that will decide the next game.
Netflix teased, "Picking up from Season 2's devastating cliffhanger, Season 3 thrusts Gi-hun (Player 456) back into the brutal heart of the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all."
Returning characters
Familiar faces to return in 'Squid Game' S03
The upcoming season will see the return of familiar faces like Detective Hwang Jun-ho, The Front Man and players Dae-ho (Player 388), Myung-gi (Player 333), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), Min-su (Player 125), and the pink guard No-eul, among others.
New contestants from Season 2 will return as well, including a former Marine, a crypto trader with a mysterious past, and a special forces soldier seeking money for gender-affirming surgery, among others.
Series conclusion
'Squid Game' S03 to conclude the gripping saga
Squid Game Season 3 is the last chapter in creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's gripping saga.
The series has been a massive hit for Netflix, becoming the most popular series on the streamer ever with its first season.
Netflix has confirmed that all the episodes of the final season will drop on June 27.
Although there's still a mystery around the exact number of episodes, early reports suggest that there may be six.