What 'Squid Game' guards' masks really mean
Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 continues to rule the streaming platform, becoming its most successful TV debut yet. The Korean survival-thriller series has given rise to several fan theories and discussions regarding its plot and symbolism. One of the major talking points of these discussions is the staff in pink jumpsuits who carry out orders without a second thought, often leading to a bloodbath after every game.
Unmasking the guards: A peek behind the scenes
S2 took a deeper dive into the guards' lives, giving viewers a look into their world through a new character, No-eul, played by Park Gyu-young. One of the few female staff members, No-eul maneuvers through this male-dominated space. She wears a mask with a triangle symbol, while other guards' masks have either a circle or a square. These symbols denote different roles in the game's hierarchy.
Circle, triangle, and square: Decoding the symbols
The circle symbol on a guard's mask denotes a worker at the bottom of the hierarchy. These workers clean up blood, set up games and props, and remove bodies. They aren't allowed to speak unless addressed by a higher-ranking staff member first. The triangle symbol denotes soldiers who enforce rules and carry weapons. Finally, the square symbol signifies managers who communicate directly with the Front Man and oversee operations.
Deeper connection: Symbols and Korean alphabet
Apart from their hierarchical importance, these symbols also have a deeper connection to the Korean alphabet in Hangul script. The circle represents the letter 'O,' the triangle stands for 'J,' and the square corresponds to 'M.' Together, they spell OJM - the initials of Squid Game in Korean, which is 'Ojingeo Geim.' This clever use of symbolism further enhances the narrative depth of this popular series.