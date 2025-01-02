No teaser, no trailer—Junaid-Khushi's 'Loveyapa' to release a song first
Loveyapa, featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is breaking the norm with its promotional strategy. Instead of releasing a teaser or trailer first, the makers have decided to drop the film's first song on Friday, (January 3). "The first song of Loveyapa will be out tomorrow, marking an exciting milestone for fans eagerly awaiting the film's release," a source told Pinkvilla.
'Loveyapa' explores modern romance and social media dynamics
The title, Loveyapa was officially announced on December 26 after the film was first revealed in September. The announcement post had animated male and female protagonists, with the girl taking a selfie on her phone. This imagery hints that the film will delve into "love, likes & everything in between." The title announcement post curiously asked, "Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa?"
Meet the team behind 'Loveyapa'
Loveyapa, slated for a February 7 release, is directed by Advait Chandan, who previously worked on Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers have promised that Loveyapa will deliver a heartwarming story packed with memorable performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals. To note, Khan, son of Aamir Khan, made his acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's Maharaj, while, Kapoor made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023, released on Netflix.