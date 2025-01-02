Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Loveyapa', set to release on February 7, is directed by Advait Chandan and features Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

The film, first revealed in September and officially announced in December, is expected to explore themes of love and relationships.

Instead of a traditional teaser or trailer, the makers will release a song first, promising a heartwarming story with vibrant music and stunning visuals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Loveyapa' to hit theaters on February 7, 2025

No teaser, no trailer—Junaid-Khushi's 'Loveyapa' to release a song first

By Tanvi Gupta 06:05 pm Jan 02, 202506:05 pm

What's the story Loveyapa, featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is breaking the norm with its promotional strategy. Instead of releasing a teaser or trailer first, the makers have decided to drop the film's first song on Friday, (January 3). "The first song of Loveyapa will be out tomorrow, marking an exciting milestone for fans eagerly awaiting the film's release," a source told Pinkvilla.

Film theme

'Loveyapa' explores modern romance and social media dynamics

The title, Loveyapa was officially announced on December 26 after the film was first revealed in September. The announcement post had animated male and female protagonists, with the girl taking a selfie on her phone. This imagery hints that the film will delve into "love, likes & everything in between." The title announcement post curiously asked, "Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa?"

Directorial details

Meet the team behind 'Loveyapa'

Loveyapa, slated for a February 7 release, is directed by Advait Chandan, who previously worked on Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers have promised that Loveyapa will deliver a heartwarming story packed with memorable performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals. To note, Khan, son of Aamir Khan, made his acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's Maharaj, while, Kapoor made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023, released on Netflix.