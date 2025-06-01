'Knives Out 3' teaser: Daniel Craig returns for 'impossible crime'
Netflix has announced the release date and unveiled a captivating teaser for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in the popular murder mystery franchise.
The film will premiere on December 12.
The teaser features Daniel Craig ominously talking about an "impossible crime," while dramatic scenes of a church are shown.
Here's the teaser
XII.XII.MMXXV. Thou shalt be seated.— Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025
Save the date for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from Rian Johnson. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/047f8Cyo6N
'Knives Out 3' cast and plot details revealed
The plot of the film is still under wraps, but the synopsis says, "Benoit Blanc returns in his most dangerous case yet."
The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also created the franchise.
The star-studded cast includes Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, and Craig.
Other cast members are Cailee Spaeny, Josh O'Connor, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Thomas Haden Church, and Daryl McCormack.
'Knives Out 3' production and distribution details
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman's production company, T-Street. Netflix will handle the film's distribution as part of the streamer's two-sequel deal with Johnson.
The film was first announced in March 2021 when Netflix acquired the rights to the Knives Out franchise in a reported $400 million deal, per People.