US shuts down EPA's scientific research division: Why its worrying

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is shutting down its Office of Research and Development. This division has been instrumental in providing scientific expertise for environmental policies and regulations in the country. The decision is part of the Donald Trump administration's broader plan to reduce the size of the EPA's workforce by 23%.

Budget cuts Closure expected to save the agency around $749M The closure of the Office of Research and Development is expected to save the EPA around $748.8 million. However, the agency will also be adding "laboratory functions and hundreds of scientific, technical, bioinformatic, and information technology experts" to its air, water, and chemical offices. This restructuring is occurring in the context of a Supreme Court ruling that allowed Trump to pursue plans to downsize the federal workforce.

Office establishment New office focused on research being created The EPA is also creating a new "Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions." This office will focus on research and science, putting them at the forefront of rule-making and technical assistance to various states.

Mixed reactions Decision draws mixed reactions The decision has drawn criticism from Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, who called it "a travesty" and warned of generational impacts on health and safety. Kyla Bennett, Director of Science Policy at Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility also slammed the cuts, saying they would cripple the EPA's research capabilities. However, the American Chemistry Council supported the move, saying it ensures efficient use of taxpayer money.