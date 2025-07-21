'Papa Jake' Larson, WWII veteran, TikTok star, dies at 102

World War II veteran and TikTok sensation "Papa Jake" Larson has passed away at the age of 102. Born on December 20, 1922, in Owatonna, Minnesota, Larson enlisted in the National Guard at just 15 years old in 1938 after lying about his age. He was later stationed in Northern Ireland , where he became an operations sergeant and assembled the planning books for the Normandy invasion.

War service Larson fought in the Battle of the Bulge Larson was one of the nearly 160,000 Allied troops who landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He survived German gunfire and went on to fight in the Battle of the Bulge. His bravery earned him a Bronze Star and France's Legion of Honor award.

Later years He often mixed humor with serious messages about war After the war, Larson became a familiar face at D-Day commemorations in Normandy. He often mixed humor with serious messages about war in his TikTok posts. With over 1.2 million followers on "Story Time with Papa Jake," he charmed audiences, young and old, with his quick smile and generous hugs. In 2024, Larson said he was "no hero" and urged world leaders to "Make peace, not war."