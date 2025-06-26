Irritated by Bachchan's cybercrime caller tune? It's been removed today 

The move comes as the campaign it was part of officially ends today

The Indian government has removed the caller tune featuring Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's voice, which warned people about cybercrimes. The move comes as the campaign it was part of officially ends today. The recorded message, which would play at the start of outbound calls, aimed to warn users about rising online fraud. It reminded them to stay alert to phishing and scam attempts across platforms like calls, emails, and messaging.