Irritated by Bachchan's cybercrime caller tune? It's been removed today
What's the story
The Indian government has removed the caller tune featuring Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's voice, which warned people about cybercrimes. The move comes as the campaign it was part of officially ends today. The recorded message, which would play at the start of outbound calls, aimed to warn users about rising online fraud. It reminded them to stay alert to phishing and scam attempts across platforms like calls, emails, and messaging.
Controversy
Tune became a topic of memes
The caller tune was part of a government-led awareness initiative to educate the public about online scams. However, over time, many people took to social media to express their annoyance with the tune. Some users even complained that it delayed calls in emergency situations. A few even targeted Bachchan himself, trolling him for the long message.
Actor's reaction
Big B had defended himself amid backlash
In response to the backlash over the caller tune, Bachchan defended himself on social media. A troll on X told him to stop talking on calls—prompting Bachchan's witty response: "Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone humse kaha so kiya," indicating he simply followed government instructions.