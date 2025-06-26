New WhatsApp feature uses AI to summarize your unread chats

The new feature builds on the AI capabilities that Meta introduced in April. It uses Private Processing technology to generate responses without either Meta or WhatsApp seeing your messages or the generated summaries. "No one else in the chat can see that you summarized unread messages either," Meta said in a blog post explaining the feature.

User control

AI summaries are off by default

The AI summaries feature on WhatsApp is turned off by default. However, if you want to use it, you can do so by navigating to the settings to access the feature. This way, users have complete control over whether they want to use this new feature or not. The new AI-powered features are integrated into WhatsApp under a setting called 'Private Processing.' You can access it by going to Settings > Chats > Private Processing.