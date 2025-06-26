New WhatsApp feature uses AI to summarize your unread chats
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to summarize unread messages in a chat. The optional feature is powered by Meta AI and is aimed at helping users catch up on missed conversations quickly. Rolling out today to English-speaking users in the US, the feature places a "Summarize" button above unread chats. The company noted that the summaries would only be visible to individual users, not other participants in the chat.
Tech details
AI summaries build on tech introduced in April
The new feature builds on the AI capabilities that Meta introduced in April. It uses Private Processing technology to generate responses without either Meta or WhatsApp seeing your messages or the generated summaries. "No one else in the chat can see that you summarized unread messages either," Meta said in a blog post explaining the feature.
User control
AI summaries are off by default
The AI summaries feature on WhatsApp is turned off by default. However, if you want to use it, you can do so by navigating to the settings to access the feature. This way, users have complete control over whether they want to use this new feature or not. The new AI-powered features are integrated into WhatsApp under a setting called 'Private Processing.' You can access it by going to Settings > Chats > Private Processing.