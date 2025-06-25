Page Loader
Google introduces an open-source AI coding assistant for developers
The tool leverages the Gemini 2.5 Pro reasoning model

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 25, 2025
08:11 pm
What's the story

Google has unveiled a new open-source artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Gemini CLI, to enhance developers' coding experience. The innovative tool integrates Google's Gemini AI models directly into developers' terminals. It allows natural language requests like explaining complex code sections, writing new features, debugging code, or executing commands. The company says it is a "fundamental upgrade" to the command line experience for developers.

Versatility

More than just a coding assistant

While Gemini CLI excels at coding, Google says it can do much more. The company describes it as a "versatile, local utility" that can be used for various tasks, including content generation, problem-solving, deep research, as well as task management. The tool leverages the Gemini 2.5 Pro reasoning model with a one million token context window—the amount of information an AI model can process at once.

Advanced capabilities

Gemini CLI's advanced features

Gemini CLI comes with several advanced features. It is integrated with Gemini Code Assist, has built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Google Search support, and lets developers create images and videos using Veo and Imagen AI tools. The company has also made the tool available for developers to preview from today, under a free Gemini Code Assist license that can be obtained through a personal Google account.

Usage limits

Free license offers generous limits

The free license offers Gemini CLI users with a generous limit of 60 model requests per minute and 1,000 requests per day. This is the "largest allowance" offered across the industry, according to Google. However, it remains unclear if there will be any provisions for those who exceed these limits.

Competition

Competes with Codex CLI and Claude Code

Gemini CLI takes on other command-line AI tools such as OpenAI's Codex CLI and Anthropic's Claude Code. To encourage adoption, Google has also open-sourced Gemini CLI under the Apache 2.0 license, one of the most permissive licenses available.