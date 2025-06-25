The price increase will be up to 1.5%

MG cars to become costlier in India from next month

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:12 pm Jun 25, 202508:12 pm

What's the story

MG Motor India has announced a price hike across its vehicle range, effective July 1. The company said the decision was taken to "mitigate the impact of rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors." The upcoming price revision will affect cars like the Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, and Gloster. The price increase will be up to 1.5% across most of these vehicles.