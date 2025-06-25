MG cars to become costlier in India from next month
What's the story
MG Motor India has announced a price hike across its vehicle range, effective July 1. The company said the decision was taken to "mitigate the impact of rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors." The upcoming price revision will affect cars like the Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, and Gloster. The price increase will be up to 1.5% across most of these vehicles.
Impact
Price hike will affect all models
The price hike will be applicable on all models, including the Hector (facelift), Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV, and the newly launched Windsor EV. The company had previously announced a price revision for the ZS EV electric SUV earlier this month.
Expansion plans
MG to enter luxury vehicle segment
Along with the price hike, MG Motor India has also announced plans to enter the luxury vehicle segment later this year with the launch of its new M9 Limousine. The company also showcased a more premium version of the Gloster at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This new model is expected to hit showrooms later this year.