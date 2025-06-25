Koenigsegg's most powerful hypercar is limited to just 30 units

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has unveiled its most extreme hypercar yet, the Sadair's Spear. Only 30 units are available. The new model is a more aggressive version of the Jesko Attack and comes with street-legal upgrades for improved circuit performance. The name pays tribute to Christian von Koenigsegg's father, Jesko von Koenigsegg, who was an avid jockey. The horse he rode in his last race in 1976 was named Sadair's Spear.

Tribute A special edition of the Jesko Attack The Sadair's Spear is a special edition of the Jesko Attack, but doesn't carry the Jesko name. However, Koenigsegg has paid tribute to his father by naming the base car after him on his 80th birthday. The new model flaunts an even more aggressive aero package than its predecessor, including a double-blade active rear wing for improved performance.

Performance upgrades The Sadair's Spear produces up to 1,625hp The Sadair's Spear is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 5.0-liter V-8 engine, strengthened with an additional 20hp for a total of 1,300hp on standard fuel. When fed with E85 (85% ethanol and 15% petrol), output climbs by another 25hp over the regular Jesko to an astonishing 1,625hp. Koenigsegg also managed to shed some weight from the hypercar by removing sound insulation and installing lighter interior and mechanical parts.

Design enhancements The hypercar weighs just 1,320kg The Sadair's Spear weighs just 1,320kg, aided by its carbon fiber seven-spoke turbine wheels and other weight-saving measures. The wider tires (275/35/20 at front and 335/30/21 at rear) come with Michelin Pilot Cup 2 rubber as standard. Koenigsegg also improved the carbon-ceramic brakes with better pads for superior stopping power. These enhancements have helped improve the Jesko Attack's lap time at Gotland Ring by a whopping 1.1 seconds.