You can now buy Jio's petrol, diesel at Adani's pumps

Adani Total Gas Ltd and Jio-bp, the fuel retail brand of Reliance BP Mobility, have announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will start offering each other's high-performance fuels at select outlets in India . Under this collaboration, certain ATGL fuel stations will provide Jio-bp's liquid fuels (petrol and diesel). Meanwhile, some Jio-bp stations will introduce ATGL's CNG dispensing units within their authorized geographical areas.

Customer focus Aim is to enhance customer experience The partnership between Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp is aimed at improving the fuel quality offerings in India. "Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other's strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India," said Sarthak Behuria, Chairman of Jio-bp.

CEO statement 'It is our shared vision' Suresh P Manglani, the Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd, also commented on the partnership. He said, "It is our shared vision to provide a complete range of high-quality fuels at our outlets." He further added that this collaboration will help them leverage each other's infrastructure and improve customer experience and offerings.