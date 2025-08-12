'Kantara Chapter 1' set 'cursed'? Here's what the producer says
What's the story
The prequel to the 2021 blockbuster Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1, recently completed filming after nearly two years. However, its production timeline was mired in accidents and delays, leading to speculation of a "curse" on the set. Producer Chaluve Gowda has now addressed these rumors in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.
Producer's statement
Misfortune connected to big film, says Gowda
Gowda dismissed the notion of any supernatural influence, saying, "I want to clarify whatever misfortune thing happened, nothing happened on the set. It was just because the movie was so big, everything got connected." "Except for one fire incident...which is the only thing that happened on set, everything else was unconnected."
Spiritual preparation
Team consulted Panjurli deity before starting project
Gowda revealed that the team had sought spiritual guidance before starting the project. "We are all God-fearing people. Of course, every day we do puja and approach the daivas and take their blessings first, before we do anything," he said. He added that they had consulted the Panjurli deity before announcing Kantara Chapter 1, who had predicted some obstacles but assured them of success.
Production hurdles
On challenges of shooting in dense forest
The majority of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 was filmed in the dense forests of coastal Karnataka. Gowda described the challenging conditions, saying, "It was all interior forests. The crew used to get up at four o'clock, get ready by 4:30 and travel to reach the spot for a six o'clock schedule." Despite these challenges and delays, he expressed satisfaction with the film's output.
Production incidents
Series of accidents during 'Kantara Chapter 1' production
The production of Kantara Chapter 1 has been eventful. In November 2024, a bus carrying crew members met with an accident near Kollur, Karnataka, though no injuries were reported. Two months later, in January 2025, a fire broke out while filming a large war sequence; again, no serious injuries occurred. A boat capsizing incident also happened, and at least three artists have passed away in unrelated incidents. The film is now in post-production and will be released on October 2.