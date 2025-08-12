'Kantara Chapter 1' set 'cursed'? Here's what the producer says

The prequel to the 2021 blockbuster Kantara , Kantara Chapter 1, recently completed filming after nearly two years. However, its production timeline was mired in accidents and delays, leading to speculation of a "curse" on the set. Producer Chaluve Gowda has now addressed these rumors in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

Producer's statement Misfortune connected to big film, says Gowda Gowda dismissed the notion of any supernatural influence, saying, "I want to clarify whatever misfortune thing happened, nothing happened on the set. It was just because the movie was so big, everything got connected." "Except for one fire incident...which is the only thing that happened on set, everything else was unconnected."

Spiritual preparation Team consulted Panjurli deity before starting project Gowda revealed that the team had sought spiritual guidance before starting the project. "We are all God-fearing people. Of course, every day we do puja and approach the daivas and take their blessings first, before we do anything," he said. He added that they had consulted the Panjurli deity before announcing Kantara Chapter 1, who had predicted some obstacles but assured them of success.

Production hurdles On challenges of shooting in dense forest The majority of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 was filmed in the dense forests of coastal Karnataka. Gowda described the challenging conditions, saying, "It was all interior forests. The crew used to get up at four o'clock, get ready by 4:30 and travel to reach the spot for a six o'clock schedule." Despite these challenges and delays, he expressed satisfaction with the film's output.