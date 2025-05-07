Tragedy on 'Kantara 2' sets: Junior artist drowns during shoot
What's the story
Tragedy struck the sets of the much-anticipated prequel to the original 2022 blockbuster Kantara when junior artist MF Kapil drowned in the Kollur Souparnika River on Tuesday.
Reportedly, after a lunch break, he went for a swim and was swept away by a strong current.
Despite immediate search and rescue efforts by local authorities and the fire department, his body was found later that evening.
Ongoing inquiry
Investigation launched into the drowning incident
Meanwhile, the Kollur police station has registered a case and is investigating the circumstances surrounding Kapil's tragic death.
This unfortunate incident has now cast a shadow over the ongoing shoot of the film.
Notably, the production team of Kantara: Chapter 1 has dealt with several difficulties in recent months.
Earlier, a bus carrying junior artistes overturned in Kollur, though fortunately, no injuries were reported. In another setback, a large and costly set was destroyed by sudden wind and rain.
Release update
'Kantara 2' team dismisses release delay rumors
Despite facing hurdles, including the forest department's scrutiny for allegedly disturbing natural habitats while filming, the Kantara: Chapter 1 team has confirmed the film's release date remains unchanged.
Directed by the film's lead Rishab Shetty and pan-India produced by Hombale Films, the film is still set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025.
It serves as a prequel to the original 2022 blockbuster Kantara.