What's the story

In a shocking incident, a boat capsized in a reservoir during the shooting of the Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1.

The mishap happened at the Mani reservoir in Shivamogga district's Masti Katte area, said police sources, per The Hindu.

Fortunately, actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 other crew members escaped unhurt.

The accident took place in shallow waters near Melina Koppa, preventing any major tragedy.