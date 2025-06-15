'Kantara: Chapter 1': Boat capsizes during filming; director, crew unhurt
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a boat capsized in a reservoir during the shooting of the Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1.
The mishap happened at the Mani reservoir in Shivamogga district's Masti Katte area, said police sources, per The Hindu.
Fortunately, actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 other crew members escaped unhurt.
The accident took place in shallow waters near Melina Koppa, preventing any major tragedy.
Equipment loss
Several cameras and equipment were lost to water
Several filming equipment and cameras were reportedly lost due to the water. The extent of these losses is still being evaluated.
Meanwhile, the Thirthahalli Police have launched an investigation into the incident after visiting the site.
"Some of the crew members panicked when the boat overturned, but since it was in shallow waters, all of them waded through to safety," a senior crew member told PTI on condition of anonymity.
Crew's perspective
'Kantara' based on Bhoota Kola tradition
The crew member also added, "It shows that the spirits have blessed us in some way."
The film is based on the Bhoota Kola tradition of Dakshina Kannada, where people worship local deities known as Daivas or Bhootas.
The production team has been facing a tough time with three artists passing away in unrelated incidents in just the past month.
The film releases on October 2.