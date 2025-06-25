Fenomeno, Lamborghini's most powerful car yet, to debut in August

Engine specifications

A hybrid V12 engine will power the car

While the Fenomeno will be powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 hybrid, its overall output will be much more than 1,001hp. The exact details of this powertrain will be revealed at the time of the car's unveiling. Lamborghini recently held a private preview of the Fenomeno for select customers, with one client describing it as "a car that will change everything."