Fenomeno, Lamborghini's most powerful car yet, to debut in August
What's the story
Lamborghini is gearing up to unveil a new limited-edition model at Pebble Beach auto show this August. The car is likely to be called 'Fenomeno,' which translates to "phenomenon" in Spanish. Based on the Revuelto, the Fenomeno will be the most powerful Lamborghini ever made, according to reports.
Engine specifications
A hybrid V12 engine will power the car
While the Fenomeno will be powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 hybrid, its overall output will be much more than 1,001hp. The exact details of this powertrain will be revealed at the time of the car's unveiling. Lamborghini recently held a private preview of the Fenomeno for select customers, with one client describing it as "a car that will change everything."
Design inspiration
Design inspired by iconic Lamborghini models
Production will be extremely limited, with rumours suggesting just 29 units will be built. This mirrors Lamborghini's strategy with its limited-edition halo cars targeting ultra-high-net-worth collectors seeking ultimate performance and rarity. Design cues reportedly draw inspiration from Lamborghini's iconic heritage models such as the Miura or Diablo, blending sharp Scissor-door styling with futuristic aero elements.