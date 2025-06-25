Meet Armada NISMO, Nissan's most powerful SUV yet 

Nissan has unveiled the 2026 Armada Nismo, a full-size SUV with striking looks and improved performance. It is the company's most powerful SUV yet. This is the first time Nissan is bringing a Nismo variant of its popular SUV to the US market. The new model features a retuned suspension and an upgraded twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that delivers more power than its standard counterpart.

Design details The SUV features a unique design language The Nissan Armada Nismo stands out with its unique front and rear bumpers, special side skirts, and a new tailgate. The SUV also features an exclusive two-tone Stealth Grey color scheme, fender flares, diffuser, rear spoiler, and massive 22-inch wheels. These design elements give the vehicle a distinctive look that sets it apart from other models in the lineup.

Cabin comforts It boasts a luxurious cabin with leather upholstery The interior of the Nissan Armada Nismo is just as impressive as its exterior. It features quilted two-tone black and red leather for the seats and center armrest, with adjustable bolsters for high-g cornering. Red accents on the dashboard and steering wheel further enhance the cabin's appeal, making it a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Power boost Nissan's full-size SUV is powered by a V-6 engine Under the hood, the Nissan Armada Nismo packs a retuned version of the standard model's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine. The new powertrain delivers an impressive 460hp, a 35hp increase over the standard model. The extra power comes from updated engine programming, a new exhaust system, and "careful fine-tuning of valve clearances," according to Nissan.

Enhanced handling It maintains the same 3,855kg towing capacity The Nissan Armada Nismo also gets a retuned electric power steering rack and a revised adaptive air suspension system for improved handling and response. The forged alloy wheels come with high-performance all-season tires for better grip. The Armada Nismo also maintains the same 3,855kg towing capacity as other trims in the lineup.