Meet Armada NISMO, Nissan's most powerful SUV yet 

By Mudit Dube
Jun 25, 2025
01:07 pm
What's the story

Nissan has unveiled the 2026 Armada Nismo, a full-size SUV with striking looks and improved performance. It is the company's most powerful SUV yet. This is the first time Nissan is bringing a Nismo variant of its popular SUV to the US market. The new model features a retuned suspension and an upgraded twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that delivers more power than its standard counterpart.

Design details

The SUV features a unique design language

The Nissan Armada Nismo stands out with its unique front and rear bumpers, special side skirts, and a new tailgate. The SUV also features an exclusive two-tone Stealth Grey color scheme, fender flares, diffuser, rear spoiler, and massive 22-inch wheels. These design elements give the vehicle a distinctive look that sets it apart from other models in the lineup.

Cabin comforts

It boasts a luxurious cabin with leather upholstery

The interior of the Nissan Armada Nismo is just as impressive as its exterior. It features quilted two-tone black and red leather for the seats and center armrest, with adjustable bolsters for high-g cornering. Red accents on the dashboard and steering wheel further enhance the cabin's appeal, making it a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Power boost

Nissan's full-size SUV is powered by a V-6 engine

Under the hood, the Nissan Armada Nismo packs a retuned version of the standard model's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine. The new powertrain delivers an impressive 460hp, a 35hp increase over the standard model. The extra power comes from updated engine programming, a new exhaust system, and "careful fine-tuning of valve clearances," according to Nissan.

Enhanced handling

It maintains the same 3,855kg towing capacity

The Nissan Armada Nismo also gets a retuned electric power steering rack and a revised adaptive air suspension system for improved handling and response. The forged alloy wheels come with high-performance all-season tires for better grip. The Armada Nismo also maintains the same 3,855kg towing capacity as other trims in the lineup.

Market launch

Pricing details will be revealed later this year

Nissan has not yet announced the pricing for the 2026 Armada Nismo. However, given all the equipment changes, it is expected to be priced similarly to the off-road-focused Pro-4X trim that starts at $75,750 (including destination). The company is likely to reveal pricing and delivery details when the SUV goes on sale this fall.