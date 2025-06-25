Meet Armada NISMO, Nissan's most powerful SUV yet
What's the story
Nissan has unveiled the 2026 Armada Nismo, a full-size SUV with striking looks and improved performance. It is the company's most powerful SUV yet. This is the first time Nissan is bringing a Nismo variant of its popular SUV to the US market. The new model features a retuned suspension and an upgraded twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that delivers more power than its standard counterpart.
Design details
The Nissan Armada Nismo stands out with its unique front and rear bumpers, special side skirts, and a new tailgate. The SUV also features an exclusive two-tone Stealth Grey color scheme, fender flares, diffuser, rear spoiler, and massive 22-inch wheels. These design elements give the vehicle a distinctive look that sets it apart from other models in the lineup.
Cabin comforts
The interior of the Nissan Armada Nismo is just as impressive as its exterior. It features quilted two-tone black and red leather for the seats and center armrest, with adjustable bolsters for high-g cornering. Red accents on the dashboard and steering wheel further enhance the cabin's appeal, making it a perfect blend of comfort and style.
Power boost
Under the hood, the Nissan Armada Nismo packs a retuned version of the standard model's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine. The new powertrain delivers an impressive 460hp, a 35hp increase over the standard model. The extra power comes from updated engine programming, a new exhaust system, and "careful fine-tuning of valve clearances," according to Nissan.
Enhanced handling
The Nissan Armada Nismo also gets a retuned electric power steering rack and a revised adaptive air suspension system for improved handling and response. The forged alloy wheels come with high-performance all-season tires for better grip. The Armada Nismo also maintains the same 3,855kg towing capacity as other trims in the lineup.
Market launch
Nissan has not yet announced the pricing for the 2026 Armada Nismo. However, given all the equipment changes, it is expected to be priced similarly to the off-road-focused Pro-4X trim that starts at $75,750 (including destination). The company is likely to reveal pricing and delivery details when the SUV goes on sale this fall.