Meet the Explorer Tremor—Ford's toughest family SUV yet

Ford has announced an off-road variant of its popular SUV, the Explorer. The new model, dubbed the Explorer Tremor, is part of Ford's growing Tremor family that already includes the Maverick, Expedition, and F-150. It transforms the family SUV into a serious off-road contender with a rugged suspension, steel underbody skid plate, and more features. The company has not yet revealed when this rugged SUV will hit showrooms.

Features Off-road-tuned suspension and all-terrain tires enhance ruggedness The Explorer Tremor comes with an off-road-tuned suspension that increases its height by an inch. It also features tuned springs and sway bars to improve approach and departure angles. The SUV is fitted with Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, auxiliary lights, orange tow hooks, and other accents in a color Ford calls "Electric Spice."

Specifications Explorer Tremor gets 400hp V6 engine The Explorer Tremor is powered by Ford's 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which also powers the Explorer ST. This powerful unit delivers an impressive 400hp and 563Nm of torque. However, Ford will also offer a more affordable option with a 300hp, 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. The SUV comes standard with all-wheel drive and a Torsen limited-slip differential for enhanced off-road performance.

Tech specs Features Ford digital experience and massaging seats The interior of the Explorer Tremor comes with Ford Digital Experience and CoPilot 360 2.0 Assist as standard. Optional features include massaging front seats, a premium 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and BlueCruise 1.5 for an enhanced driving experience. These tech-savvy features are designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience for both drivers and passengers alike.