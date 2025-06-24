Toyota's new Land Cruiser Prado arrives with mild-hybrid system

The Prado SUV now comes with a 204hp/500Nm, 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The new 48V mild hybrid system comprises an electric motor-generator (instead of the conventional alternator), a 48V 4.3Ah lithium-ion battery, and a DC-DC power converter. Together, they enable auto start-stop for better fuel efficiency and provide an extra boost of up to 16hp and 65Nm at start-off.

Off-road capabilities

Prado's off-road capabilities remain unchanged

The new hybrid system doesn't compromise the Prado's ability to operate in extreme conditions and rough terrain. Toyota has assured that the Land Cruiser Prado's 700mm wading capacity remains unaffected by this new motor-generator, which is mounted high on the engine block and waterproofed. On rougher surfaces, it even enhances its ability to tackle obstacles with an indicator showing CHG (energy regeneration), ECO or PWR (providing assist in both cases).