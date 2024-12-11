Summarize Simplifying... In short The latest Toyota Camry, priced at ₹48 lakh, boasts a sleek design and a refreshed cabin with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen.

The car is ₹1.83 lakh costlier than the outgoing model

Toyota Camry launched at ₹48 lakh: Better than Mercedes C-Class?

By Mudit Dube 04:40 pm Dec 11, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Toyota has launched its ninth-generation Camry in the Indian market, priced at ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is ₹1.83 lakh pricier than its predecessor but still undercuts its main rival, Skoda Superb, by ₹6 lakh. Despite the price hike, Toyota's luxury sedan still makes a compelling alternative to premium offerings like Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class. Here's all about it.

Design details

Camry's design and features

The latest Camry is underpinned by the TNGA-K platform and features Toyota's "hammerhead" styling. It gets a sharp nose, slim LED headlamps, daytime running lights, and a narrow grille. The cabin has been refreshed with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment duties. It also provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

Safety suite

Advanced safety and comfort features

The new Camry comes with Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 suite as standard, including pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, radar-based cruise control, lane-tracing assist and road-sign assist. The premium sedan also packs nine airbags, parking sensors at both ends, a 360-degree camera and automatic high beam for better night visibility. For added comfort, the car provides ventilated 10-way powered front seats and three-zone auto climate control among other features.

Powertrain

Camry's hybrid engine and assembly details

The new Camry is powered by a 2.5-liter petrol engine mated to Toyota's fifth-generation Hybrid System (THS 5), producing a total output of 230hp. This combination represents an increase of around 12hp over the outgoing model and is said to enhance fuel efficiency by up to 30%. The sedan will continue to be assembled at Toyota's Bidadi plant in Karnataka, via CKD route, which started with the seventh-generation model in 2013.