Toyota Camry launched at ₹48 lakh: Better than Mercedes C-Class?
Toyota has launched its ninth-generation Camry in the Indian market, priced at ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is ₹1.83 lakh pricier than its predecessor but still undercuts its main rival, Skoda Superb, by ₹6 lakh. Despite the price hike, Toyota's luxury sedan still makes a compelling alternative to premium offerings like Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class. Here's all about it.
Camry's design and features
The latest Camry is underpinned by the TNGA-K platform and features Toyota's "hammerhead" styling. It gets a sharp nose, slim LED headlamps, daytime running lights, and a narrow grille. The cabin has been refreshed with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment duties. It also provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.
Advanced safety and comfort features
The new Camry comes with Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 suite as standard, including pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, radar-based cruise control, lane-tracing assist and road-sign assist. The premium sedan also packs nine airbags, parking sensors at both ends, a 360-degree camera and automatic high beam for better night visibility. For added comfort, the car provides ventilated 10-way powered front seats and three-zone auto climate control among other features.
Camry's hybrid engine and assembly details
The new Camry is powered by a 2.5-liter petrol engine mated to Toyota's fifth-generation Hybrid System (THS 5), producing a total output of 230hp. This combination represents an increase of around 12hp over the outgoing model and is said to enhance fuel efficiency by up to 30%. The sedan will continue to be assembled at Toyota's Bidadi plant in Karnataka, via CKD route, which started with the seventh-generation model in 2013.