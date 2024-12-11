Summarize Simplifying... In short Aston Martin's first plug-in hybrid supercar, the Valhalla, combines a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three electric motors for a total output of 817hp.

It boasts a top speed of 349km/h, can go from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, and features an active aero system for enhanced performance.

Inside, it offers a minimalist design with a carbon-fiber dashboard, digital screens, and comforts like a Bowers & Wilkins stereo and Apple CarPlay.

Only 999 units will be produced

Aston Martin Valhalla arrives as company's first plug-in hybrid supercar

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:24 pm Dec 11, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Aston Martin has officially unveiled its much-anticipated mid-engine supercar, the Valhalla. The car's design journey started in 2019 with the AM-RB 003 concept. Now, after years of development, the final product is here. The Valhalla features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers a hefty combined output of 1,064hp. Production will begin in Q2 2025 with only 999 units set to be built.

Performance

A look at the powertrain

The Valhalla's powertrain is a mix of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, located behind the driver's head, and three electric motors. The V8 engine alone adds an impressive 817hp to the total output. It's not just an upgraded version taken from the DBX707, but comes with a flat-plane crankshaft with new pistons and a dry sump lubrication system.

Electric contribution

Electric motors and transmission

The remaining juice for the Valhalla is delivered by three electric motors. One motor is integrated with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, primarily acting as a starter and generator to charge the battery pack. The other two motors sit up front, fueling each wheel for all-wheel-drive grip. They can work independently for torque-vectoring on a race track, or drive only in EV mode for 13.8km at 129km/h.

Speed stats

Performance and aerodynamics

When all the components work in unison, Valhalla can go from 0-100km/h in a "predicted" 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 349km/h. This is enabled by the vehicle's active aero system. In most driving conditions, the massive rear wing stays down to keep the Valhalla's sleek exterior intact. But, in race mode, it rises dramatically while the front lip extends further out, boosting the downforce to a maximum of 599kg at speeds of 239km/h.

Tech control

Integrated vehicle dynamics control system

The Valhalla's Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control (IVC) system handles all the calculations and adjustments, including full extension of wings for air brakes. The IVC also handles suspension, steering, brakes, and torque vectoring which differ between different drive modes. Race mode disables these assists for a pure driving experience. The other two options are Sport+ or Sport - the default setting for Valhalla.

Vehicle design

Suspension and braking system

The Valhalla sports a five-link rear suspension and an F1-inspired pushrod front suspension, mounted inboard for improved control while making room for the electric motors. Both setups are mounted on aluminum subframes, that connect to the Valhalla's carbon monocoque chassis. The car gets six-piston Brembo calipers clamping 16.1-inch carbon ceramic disks up front - the biggest brakes ever fitted to a production Aston Martin model. Four-piston calipers with 15.3-inch brakes are at the back, bolted behind 21-inch wheels.

Inside story

Valhalla's interior

The interior of the Valhalla is more minimalist than other Aston Martin models, with butterfly doors opening to a sea of exposed carbon. The dashboard is a carbon-fiber brace across the cabin's width, on which two digital screens are mounted. The floor is elevated and seats reclined for a racing feel. Despite its sporty focus, the four-wheeler offers comforts like Bowers & Wilkins stereo, Alcantara trim, satellite navigation, and Apple CarPlay.